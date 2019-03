WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Dubai Tennis Stadium Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $2.83 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Third Round

Petra Kvitova (2), Czech Republic, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-3, 7-5.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 7-5, 7-5.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Angelique Kerber (5), Germany, 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.

Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Alison Riske, United States, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Garbine Muguruza (12), Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Aryna Sabalenka (8), Belarus, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7).

Doubles Second Round

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (9), Taiwan, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-3.

Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Kristina Mladenovic (1), France, 6-4, 1-6, 10-5.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, def. Irina Bara, Romania, and Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-4.

