WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

Thursday At Dubai Tennis Stadium Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $2.83 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

Petra Kvitova (2), Czech Republic, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-0.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Simona Halep (3), Romania, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Ekaterina Makarova (7), Russia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (4), China, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-3.

Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Katarina Siniakova (6), Czech Republic, 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (9), Taiwan, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Raluca Olaru, Romania, 6-4, 7-5.

