WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

|Saturday
|At Dubai Tennis Stadium
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|Purse: $2.83 million (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Championship
Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Petra Kvitova (2), Czech Republic, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Ekaterina Makarova (7), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.
