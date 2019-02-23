Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

February 23, 2019 12:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday
At Dubai Tennis Stadium
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $2.83 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Championship

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Petra Kvitova (2), Czech Republic, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Doubles
Championship

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Ekaterina Makarova (7), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.