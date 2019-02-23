WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

Saturday At Dubai Tennis Stadium Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $2.83 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Championship

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Petra Kvitova (2), Czech Republic, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Doubles Championship

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Ekaterina Makarova (7), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

