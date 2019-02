WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday At Dubai Tennis Stadium Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $2.83 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Fatma Al Nabhani, Oman, 6-1, 6-1.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Anastasija Sevastova (10), Latvia, 6-4, 6-2.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-4, 6-3.

Advertisement

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3).

Daria Kasatkina (11), Russia, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 2-0 retired.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Garbine Muguruza (12), Spain, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Raluca Olaru, Romania, def. Jennifer Brady and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Han Zinyun, China, and Monica Niculescu, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.

Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, 3-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Katerina Siniakova (6), Czech Republic, def. Julia Elbaba, United States, and Alena Fomina, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.