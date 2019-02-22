WTA Hungarian Ladies Open Results

Friday At Syma Hall Budapest, Hungary Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Quarterfinals

Ekaterina Alexandrova (5), Russia, def. Pauline Parmentier (3), France, 6-3, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova (8), Czech Republic, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Alison Van Uytvanck (1), Belgium, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Advertisement

Doubles Semifinals

Fanny Stollar, Hungary, and Heather Watson (3), Britain, vs. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Galina Voskoboeva (2), Kazakhstan,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.