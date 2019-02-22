Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Hungarian Ladies Open Results

February 22, 2019 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Friday
At Syma Hall
Budapest, Hungary
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Ekaterina Alexandrova (5), Russia, def. Pauline Parmentier (3), France, 6-3, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova (8), Czech Republic, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Alison Van Uytvanck (1), Belgium, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Doubles
Semifinals

Fanny Stollar, Hungary, and Heather Watson (3), Britain, vs. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Galina Voskoboeva (2), Kazakhstan,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.