WTA Hungarian Ladies Open Results

Monday At Syma Hall Budapest, Hungary Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Andrea Petkovic (6), Germany, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-1, 6-0.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4).

Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-0, 7-5.

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Pauline Parmentier (3), France, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles

First Round

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, and Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-2, 4-6, 11-9.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Galina Voskoboeva (2), Kazakhstan, def. Anna Bondar and Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-3, 1-6, 11-9.

