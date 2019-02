WTA Qatar Total Open Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At The Khalifa International Tennis Complex Doha, Qatar Purse: $916,131 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Angelique Kerber (3), Germany, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Julia Goerges (9), Germany, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6).

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, def. Abigail Spears, United States, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, and Alison Riske, United States, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-1, 6-2.

