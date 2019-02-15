WTA Qatar Total Open Results

Friday At The Khalifa International Tennis Complex Doha, Qatar Purse: $916,131 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Angelique Kerber (3), Germany, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

Doubles Semifinals

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, and Alison Riske, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

