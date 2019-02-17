WVU looks for home win vs Kansas State

Kansas State (19-6, 9-3) vs. West Virginia (10-15, 2-10)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia looks for its sixth straight win over Kansas State at WVU Coliseum. The last victory for the Wildcats at West Virginia was a 65-64 win on Jan. 12, 2013.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Barry Brown Jr., Dean Wade, Kamau Stokes and Makol Mawien have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Wildcats points over the team’s last five games.

BRILLIANT BARRY: Brown has connected on 33 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Kansas State has won its last three road games, scoring 72 points, while allowing 61.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. West Virginia has 29 assists on 47 field goals (61.7 percent) over its past three games while Kansas State has assists on 42 of 72 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas State defense has allowed only 60.2 points per game to opponents, which is the fourth-lowest figure in the country. The West Virginia offense has produced just 71.4 points through 25 games (ranked 203rd among Division I teams).

