Xavier holds on to beat Seton Hall 70-69

February 20, 2019 10:06 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Naji Marshall scored a career-high 28 points with six rebounds and five assists as Xavier held on late to beat Seton Hall 70-69 on Wednesday night.

The Musketeers (14-13, 6-8 Big East Conference) were up 68-52 in the second half with 6:23 to play but Seton Hall finished on a 17-2 rally led by Myles Cale with eight points in the surge to close to a point with 52 seconds remaining. Xavier held on after that as Seton Hall’s Shavar Reynolds missed a 3-point attempt with three seconds left.

Marshall was 11 of 23 from the field including five 3-pointers for the Musketeers. Tyrique Jones added 18 points and 15 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Zach Hankins chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.

Cale led the Pirates (16-10, 7-7) with 21 points. Myles Powell added 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Sandro Mamukelashvili had 10 points and eight rebounds.

