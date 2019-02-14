Yale looks to extend streak vs Columbia

Yale (15-4, 5-1) vs. Columbia (6-14, 1-5)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Columbia. Yale has won by an average of 10 points in its last six wins over the Lions. Columbia’s last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2015, a 56-50 win.

TEAM LEADERS: Columbia’s Gabe Stefanini has averaged 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while Quinton Adlesh has put up 14 points. For the Bulldogs, Miye Oni has averaged 18.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulldogs have allowed just 66 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 76.6 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Oni has directly created 47 percent of all Yale field goals over the last three games. Oni has 30 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Columbia is 0-9 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 6-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Lions. Columbia has 40 assists on 90 field goals (44.4 percent) over its past three games while Yale has assists on 45 of 90 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an average of 80.6 points per game.

