Yankees 8, Rays 5

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi LMahieu 2b 2 1 1 0 Meadows dh 3 1 1 1 Mzzilli 2b 2 1 1 0 Rdrguez ph 1 0 0 0 Ty.Wade lf 3 2 3 1 To.Pham lf 3 0 1 0 M.Lipka lf 2 1 1 2 McCrthy lf 1 0 1 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 1 2 4 Ji.Choi 1b 1 0 0 0 Mi.Ford 1b 2 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 Frazier dh 4 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 2 0 1 0 Jo.Saez ph 0 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b 2 1 1 0 A.Rmine c 3 0 0 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 Lvrnway c 1 0 0 0 J.Coats cf 2 1 1 2 Florial cf 3 1 1 0 W.Admes ss 2 1 1 1 B.Burns cf 2 0 0 0 Crnwrth ss 2 0 0 0 Ambrgey rf 2 0 0 0 M.Znino c 2 1 1 1 Z.Zhner rf 1 0 0 0 M.James c 1 0 0 0 Estrada ss 3 0 1 0 J.Haley ph 1 0 1 0 Cabrera ss 1 0 1 0 Bnfacio 2b 2 0 0 0 K.Hlder 3b 3 1 1 0 Ke.Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Katoh 3b 2 0 0 0 Vlzquez rf 2 0 0 0 Sanchez rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 39 8 12 7 Totals 33 5 9 5

New York 120 302 000—8 Tampa Bay 000 032 000—5

E_Bonifacio (1). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 10, Tampa Bay 2. 2B_Wade 2 (3). 3B_Estrada (1). HR_Lipka (1), Voit (1), Meadows (1), Coats (2), Adames (1), Zunino (1). SB_Florial 2 (2). CS_Pham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Loaisiga W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 2 Hale H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 3 Stephan 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 Lail H, 1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Alvarez H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 Tarpley 1 1 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay Glasnow L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 4 Chirinos 1 3 1 1 0 0 Krook 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Stanek 1 2 3 3 1 1 Milner 1 1 0 0 0 1 Taylor 1 2 2 2 1 0 Gardeck 1 0 0 0 2 0 Moats 1 0 0 0 1 1 Pinto 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Lail, Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:43. A_6,124

