Yankees 8, Rays 5

February 24, 2019 3:51 pm
 
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 2 1 1 0 Meadows dh 3 1 1 1
Mzzilli 2b 2 1 1 0 Rdrguez ph 1 0 0 0
Ty.Wade lf 3 2 3 1 To.Pham lf 3 0 1 0
M.Lipka lf 2 1 1 2 McCrthy lf 1 0 1 0
Lu.Voit 1b 3 1 2 4 Ji.Choi 1b 1 0 0 0
Mi.Ford 1b 2 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0
Frazier dh 4 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 2 0 1 0
Jo.Saez ph 0 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b 2 1 1 0
A.Rmine c 3 0 0 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0
Lvrnway c 1 0 0 0 J.Coats cf 2 1 1 2
Florial cf 3 1 1 0 W.Admes ss 2 1 1 1
B.Burns cf 2 0 0 0 Crnwrth ss 2 0 0 0
Ambrgey rf 2 0 0 0 M.Znino c 2 1 1 1
Z.Zhner rf 1 0 0 0 M.James c 1 0 0 0
Estrada ss 3 0 1 0 J.Haley ph 1 0 1 0
Cabrera ss 1 0 1 0 Bnfacio 2b 2 0 0 0
K.Hlder 3b 3 1 1 0 Ke.Wong 2b 1 0 0 0
G.Katoh 3b 2 0 0 0 Vlzquez rf 2 0 0 0
Sanchez rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 8 12 7 Totals 33 5 9 5
New York 120 302 000—8
Tampa Bay 000 032 000—5

E_Bonifacio (1). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 10, Tampa Bay 2. 2B_Wade 2 (3). 3B_Estrada (1). HR_Lipka (1), Voit (1), Meadows (1), Coats (2), Adames (1), Zunino (1). SB_Florial 2 (2). CS_Pham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Loaisiga W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 2
Hale H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 3
Stephan 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Lail H, 1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Alvarez H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Tarpley 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 4
Chirinos 1 3 1 1 0 0
Krook 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Stanek 1 2 3 3 1 1
Milner 1 1 0 0 0 1
Taylor 1 2 2 2 1 0
Gardeck 1 0 0 0 2 0
Moats 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pinto 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Lail, Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:43. A_6,124

