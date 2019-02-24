Yankees 8, Rays 5

|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mzzilli 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rdrguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Wade lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|To.Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Lipka lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|McCrthy lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lu.Voit 1b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Ji.Choi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Saez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Rmine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lvrnway c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Coats cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Florial cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|W.Admes ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|B.Burns cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crnwrth ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ambrgey rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Znino c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Z.Zhner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.James c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Haley ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bnfacio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hlder 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ke.Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Katoh 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|7
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|New York
|120
|302
|000—8
|Tampa Bay
|000
|032
|000—5
E_Bonifacio (1). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 10, Tampa Bay 2. 2B_Wade 2 (3). 3B_Estrada (1). HR_Lipka (1), Voit (1), Meadows (1), Coats (2), Adames (1), Zunino (1). SB_Florial 2 (2). CS_Pham (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Loaisiga W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hale H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Stephan
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Lail H, 1
|1 1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Alvarez H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tarpley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow L, 0-1
|1 2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Chirinos
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Krook
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stanek
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Milner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Gardeck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Moats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pinto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Lail, Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:43. A_6,124
