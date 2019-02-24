Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yarbrough scores 21 to lift Illinois St. past Drake 67-60

February 24, 2019 4:48 pm
 
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Milik Yarbrough had 21 points as Illinois State defeated Drake 67-60 on Sunday.

Yarbrough also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

Phil Fayne had 14 points and nine rebounds for Illinois State (15-14, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. William Tinsley added 11 points. Keyshawn Evans had 10 points for the hosts.

Nick McGlynn had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-8, 10-6), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Tremell Murphy added 13 points. Brady Ellingson had 11 points.

The Redbirds improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Illinois State defeated Drake 69-55 on Jan. 30. Illinois State plays Missouri State at home on Wednesday. Drake plays Indiana State at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

