Yastremska beats Muguruza to reach Thailand Open semifinals

February 1, 2019 11:23 am
 
HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska advanced to the semifinals at the Thailand Open by beating two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (5), 6-1 Friday.

The 18-year-old Yastremska also beat Muguruza last year in Luxembourg.

“I forgot about what happened last year as this is a different match,” Yastremska said. “I watched highlights (of Muguruza’s matches) to see how she played. Although I’m confident, but it was last year. I had to concentrate.”

In the tiebreaker, Yastremska jumped out to a 6-1 lead but struggled to finally win the first set. After Muguruza netted a forehand on the deciding point, the Spaniard smashed her racket on the court and received a code violation from the chair umpire.

Yastremska will next play Magda Linette of Poland, who defeated Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-3.

Also, sixth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia beat fourth-seeded Saisai Zheng of China 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals. She will next face Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia, who defeated Victorija Golubic of Switzerland 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

