The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yeboah, Olaniyi lift Stony Brook over UMBC 78-63

February 27, 2019 9:29 pm
 
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Akwasi Yeboah had 16 points to lead five Stony Brook players in double figures as the Seawolves beat Maryland-Baltimore County 78-63 on Wednesday night. Elijah Olaniyi added 15 points for the Seawolves. Andrew Garcia chipped in 14, Miles Latimer scored 12 and Jaron Cornish had 10.

KJ Jackson had 18 points for the Retrievers (18-12, 10-5 America East Conference). Joe Sherburne added 16 points. Ricky Council II had 10 points.

The Seawolves evened the season series against the Retrievers with the win. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Stony Brook 57-49 on Jan. 30. Stony Brook (23-6, 11-3) faces Vermont on the road on Saturday. Maryland-Baltimore County finishes out the regular season against New Hampshire at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

