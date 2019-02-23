Listen Live Sports

Yeboah scores 27 to lift Stony Brook over Maine 81-53

February 23, 2019 9:18 pm
 
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Akwasi Yeboah had a season-high 27 points as Stony Brook easily defeated Maine 81-53 on Saturday night.

Elijah Olaniyi had 16 points and eight rebounds for Stony Brook (22-6, 10-3 America East Conference). Jaron Cornish added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Isaiah White had 18 points for the Black Bears (5-23, 3-10), who have now lost five games in a row. Andrew Fleming added 12 points. Sergio El Darwich had six rebounds.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears for the season. Stony Brook defeated Maine 64-61 on Jan. 19. Stony Brook plays Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Wednesday. Maine plays UMass Lowell at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

