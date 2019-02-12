Listen Live Sports

Young carries Quinnipiac past Rider 98-88 in OT

February 12, 2019 10:34 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Cameron Young had 25 points as Quinnipiac topped Rider 98-88 in overtime on Tuesday night. Tyrese Williams added 23 points for the Bobcats.

Rich Kelly had 16 points for Quinnipiac (13-10, 8-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). He also had eight turnovers and four assists. Jacob Rigoni added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

The 98 points were a season best for Quinnipiac.

Stevie Jordan had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Broncs (12-13, 7-6), who have lost five games in a row. Anthony Durham added 16 points. Frederick Scott had 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Bobcats evened the season series against the Broncs with the win. Rider defeated Quinnipiac 72-67 on Jan. 5. Quinnipiac matches up against Marist at home on Friday. Rider plays Monmouth at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

