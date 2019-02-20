Youngstown St. looks to extend streak vs NKU

Youngstown State (12-16, 8-7) vs. Northern Kentucky (20-7, 10-4)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State looks for its seventh straight conference win against Northern Kentucky. Youngstown State’s last Horizon loss came against the Cleveland State Vikings 72-62 on Jan. 26. Northern Kentucky lost 81-77 on the road to Wright State on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: Northern Kentucky’s Drew McDonald has averaged 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds while Jalen Tate has put up 13 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Penguins, Darius Quisneberry has averaged 13.9 points while Naz Bohannon has put up seven points and 8.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Quisneberry has had his hand in 49 percent of all Youngstown State field goals over the last three games. Quisneberry has 23 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Penguins are 7-16 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Northern Kentucky has won its last 15 home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 61.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is rated second among Horizon teams with an average of 79.5 points per game. The Norse have averaged 84.3 points per game over their last three games.

