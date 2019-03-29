2019 Baseball Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 25-man active roster, injured lists and those on the restricted list who otherwise would have been on an active roster or injured list. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.
|Team
|Payroll
|Boston
|$221,646,148
|Chicago Cubs
|209,396,554
|N.Y. Yankees
|207,204,905
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|191,049,242
|Washington
|183,957,579
|San Francisco
|176,354,653
|St. Louis
|161,953,600
|Los Angeles Angels
|161,911,917
|Houston
|158,423,484
|New York Mets
|154,809,660
|Seattle
|152,123,743
|Colorado
|146,013,500
|Philadelphia
|143,095,295
|Texas
|127,224,435
|Cincinnati
|127,192,500
|Milwaukee
|124,364,559
|Minnesota
|121,601,933
|Toronto
|118,951,171
|Detroit
|116,687,300
|Atlanta
|111,369,659
|Cleveland
|109,913,367
|Arizona
|106,562,651
|Kansas City
|98,839,619
|Chicago White Sox
|91,552,000
|San Diego
|90,877,433
|Oakland
|90,540,000
|Baltimore
|78,368,156
|Pittsburgh
|76,558,000
|Miami
|71,063,910
|Tampa Bay
|60,646,776
