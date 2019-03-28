2019 Baseball Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 25-man active roster, injured lists and those on the restricted list who otherwise would have been on an active roster or injured list. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.

Team Payroll Boston $221,646,148 Chicago Cubs 209,396,554 N.Y. Yankees 207,204,905 Los Angeles Dodgers 191,049,242 Washington 183,957,579 San Francisco 176,354,653 St. Louis 161,953,600 Los Angeles Angels 161,911,917 Houston 158,423,484 New York Mets 154,809,660 Seattle 152,123,743 Colorado 146,013,500 Philadelphia 143,095,295 Texas 127,224,435 Cincinnati 127,192,500 Milwaukee 124,364,559 Toronto 121,951,171 Minnesota 121,601,933 Detroit 116,687,300 Atlanta 111,369,659 Cleveland 109,913,367 Arizona 106,562,651 Kansas City 98,839,619 Chicago White Sox 91,552,000 San Diego 90,877,433 Oakland 87,540,000 Baltimore 78,368,156 Pittsburgh 76,558,000 Miami 71,063,910 Tampa Bay 60,646,776

