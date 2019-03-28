Listen Live Sports

2019 Baseball Payrolls, List

March 28, 2019 10:06 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 25-man active roster, injured lists and those on the restricted list who otherwise would have been on an active roster or injured list. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.

Team Payroll
Boston $221,646,148
Chicago Cubs 209,396,554
N.Y. Yankees 207,204,905
Los Angeles Dodgers 191,049,242
Washington 183,957,579
San Francisco 176,354,653
St. Louis 161,953,600
Los Angeles Angels 161,911,917
Houston 158,423,484
New York Mets 154,809,660
Seattle 152,123,743
Colorado 146,013,500
Philadelphia 143,095,295
Texas 127,224,435
Cincinnati 127,192,500
Milwaukee 124,364,559
Toronto 121,951,171
Minnesota 121,601,933
Detroit 116,687,300
Atlanta 111,369,659
Cleveland 109,913,367
Arizona 106,562,651
Kansas City 98,839,619
Chicago White Sox 91,552,000
San Diego 90,877,433
Oakland 87,540,000
Baltimore 78,368,156
Pittsburgh 76,558,000
Miami 71,063,910
Tampa Bay 60,646,776

