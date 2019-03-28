2019 Baseball Salaries

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 salaries for the 878 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured lists, and three players on the restricted list who otherwise would have been on an active roster or injured list. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred signing bonuses and salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values (il-injured list, r-restricted list).
|BALTIMORE ORIOLES
|Chris Davis
|$21,116,517
|il-Mark Trumbo
|13,274,428
|il-Alex Cobb
|12,604,933
|Andrew Cashner
|9,351,178
|Jonathan Villar
|4,825,000
|Dylan Bundy
|2,800,000
|Mychal Givens
|2,150,000
|Jesus Sucre
|850,000
|Nate Karns
|800,000
|Hanser Alberto
|578,000
|Trey Mancini
|575,500
|Richard Bleier
|572,500
|Joey Rickard
|570,000
|Miguel Castro
|569,000
|Mike Wright
|567,500
|David Hess
|563,500
|Pedro Severino
|563,500
|Renato Nunez
|562,000
|Dwight Smith
|560,100
|Paul Fry
|559,000
|Jimmy Yacabonis
|559,000
|Rio Ruiz
|558,500
|il-Austin Wynns
|558,000
|Cedric Mullins
|557,500
|Pedro Araujo
|557,000
|John Means
|555,500
|Drew Jackson
|555,000
|Richie Martin
|555,000
|———
|BOSTON RED SOX
|David Price
|$31,000,000
|J.D. Martinez
|23,750,000
|Rick Porcello
|21,125,000
|Mookie Betts
|20,000,000
|Nathan Eovaldi
|17,000,000
|Chris Sale
|15,000,000
|il-Dustin Pedroia
|14,521,686
|Xander Bogaerts
|12,000,000
|Jackie Bradley Jr.
|8,550,000
|Mitch Moreland
|6,500,000
|il-Steve Pearce
|6,250,000
|Eduardo Nunez
|5,000,000
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|4,300,000
|Brock Holt
|3,575,000
|Christian Vazquez
|2,850,000
|Tyler Thornburg
|1,750,000
|Matt Barnes
|1,600,000
|Heath Hembree
|1,312,500
|Brandon Workman
|1,150,000
|Blake Swihart
|910,000
|r-Steven Wright
|724,462
|Andrew Benintendi
|717,500
|Rafael Devers
|614,500
|Ryan Brasier
|577,500
|Brian Johnson
|575,000
|Hector Velazquez
|568,500
|il-Marco Hernandez
|564,000
|Sam Travis
|558,500
|Colten Brewer
|557,000
|———
|CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|Jose Abreu
|$17,666,667
|Ivan Nova
|9,166,667
|Kelvin Herrera
|8,500,000
|Yonder Alonso
|8,000,000
|Alex Colome
|7,325,000
|Welington Castillo
|7,250,000
|Nate Jones
|4,650,000
|Yolmer Sanchez
|4,625,000
|Carlos Rodon
|4,200,000
|il-Jon Jay
|4,000,000
|James McCann
|2,500,000
|Eloy Jimenez
|1,833,333
|Leury Garcia
|1,550,000
|Tim Anderson
|1,400,000
|Reynaldo Lopez
|580,000
|Yoan Moncada
|575,000
|Lucas Giolito
|573,000
|Dylan Covey
|571,000
|Adam Engel
|571,000
|Jace Fry
|569,000
|Daniel Palka
|567,000
|Jose Rondon
|560,000
|Manny Banuelos
|559,000
|Ryan Burr
|556,000
|il-Ian Hamilton
|556,000
|Ryan Cordell
|555,000
|Caleb Frare
|555,000
|il-Michael Kopech
|555,000
|———
|CLEVELAND INDIANS
|Carlos Santana
|$20,333,333
|Corey Kluber
|17,200,000
|il-Jason Kipnis
|14,666,667
|Trevor Bauer
|13,000,000
|Carlos Carrasco
|9,750,000
|Brad Hand
|7,083,333
|il-Danny Salazar
|4,500,000
|Jose Ramirez
|4,150,000
|Leonys Martin
|3,000,000
|Roberto Perez
|2,625,000
|Oliver Perez
|2,500,000
|Dan Otero
|1,300,000
|Kevin Plawecki
|1,137,500
|il-Francisco Lindor
|1,055,000
|Brad Miller
|1,000,000
|Hanley Ramirez
|1,000,000
|Neil Ramirez
|1,000,000
|Mike Clevinger
|592,200
|Tyler Naquin
|574,800
|Max Moroff
|570,500
|Jordan Luplow
|564,500
|Adam Cimber
|563,800
|il-Bradley Zimmer
|561,200
|Tyler Olson
|560,900
|Greg Allen
|560,400
|Jake Bauers
|560,400
|Shane Bieber
|559,600
|Jon Edwards
|555,900
|Eric Stamets
|555,000
|———
|DETROIT TIGERS
|Miguel Cabrera
|$30,000,000
|Jordan Zimmermann
|25,000,000
|Nicholas Castellanos
|9,950,000
|Tyson Ross
|5,750,000
|Jordy Mercer
|5,250,000
|Shane Greene
|4,000,000
|il-Michael Fulmer
|2,800,000
|Matt Boyd
|2,600,000
|Matt Moore
|2,500,000
|Josh Harrison
|2,000,000
|Blaine Hardy
|1,300,000
|Daniel Norris
|1,275,000
|Gordon Beckham
|700,000
|Niko Goodrum
|670,500
|Mikie Mahtook
|574,500
|Buck Farmer
|570,800
|Joe Jimenez
|569,200
|Jeimer Candelario
|568,800
|il-Drew Verhagen
|567,400
|John Hicks
|567,100
|il-JaCoby Jones
|567,100
|Daniel Stumpf
|566,600
|Sergio Alcantara
|559,100
|Grayson Greiner
|558,600
|Christin Stewart
|556,400
|Spencer Turnbull
|556,100
|Dustin Peterson
|555,100
|Reed Garrett
|555,000
|———
|HOUSTON ASTROS
|Justin Verlander
|$28,000,000
|Michael Brantley
|16,000,000
|Gerrit Cole
|13,500,000
|Josh Reddick
|13,000,000
|George Springer
|12,000,000
|Yulieski Gurriel
|10,000,000
|Jose Altuve
|9,500,000
|il-Joe Smith
|8,000,000
|Roberto Osuna
|6,500,000
|Collin McHugh
|5,800,000
|Robinson Chirinos
|5,750,000
|Carlos Correa
|5,000,000
|Wade Miley
|4,500,000
|Hector Rondon
|4,500,000
|Will Harris
|4,225,000
|il-Lance McCullers Jr.
|4,100,000
|Brad Peacock
|3,110,000
|Ryan Pressly
|2,900,000
|Jake Marisnick
|2,212,500
|Aledmys Diaz
|2,000,000
|Chris Devenski
|1,525,000
|Alex Bregman
|640,500
|Max Stassi
|590,100
|Tony Kemp
|583,600
|Tyler White
|582,900
|Josh James
|566,800
|Framber Valdez
|566,600
|r-Francis Martes
|270,484
|———
|KANSAS CITY ROYALS
|Alex Gordon
|$20,500,000
|Ian Kennedy
|16,500,000
|il-Danny Duffy
|15,250,000
|il-Salvador Perez
|11,200,000
|Jorge Soler
|4,666,667
|Billy Hamilton
|4,250,000
|Chris Owings
|3,000,000
|Martin Maldonado
|2,500,000
|Jake Diekman
|2,250,000
|Wily Peralta
|2,250,000
|Brad Boxberger
|2,200,000
|Lucas Duda
|1,250,000
|Whit Merrifield
|1,000,000
|il-Brian Flynn
|800,000
|il-Jesse Hahn
|800,000
|Scott Barlow
|650,000
|Terrance Gore
|650,000
|Jakob Junis
|578,250
|Kevin McCarthy
|578,250
|Brad Keller
|578,175
|Adalberto Mondesi
|576,000
|Tim Hill
|573,175
|Hunter Dozier
|567,225
|Jorge Lopez
|562,250
|Ryan O’Hearn
|557,650
|Cam Gallagher
|557,125
|il-Trevor Oaks
|555,350
|Chris Ellis
|555,000
|Frank Schwindel
|555,000
|Kyle Zimmer
|555,000
|———
|LOS ANGELES ANGELS
|Albert Pujols
|$28,000,000
|il-Justin Upton
|19,700,000
|Mike Trout
|18,500,000
|Andrelton Simmons
|13,142,857
|Zack Cozart
|12,666,667
|Matt Harvey
|11,000,000
|Kole Calhoun
|10,500,000
|Trevor Cahill
|9,000,000
|Cody Allen
|8,500,000
|Tyler Skaggs
|3,700,000
|il-Andrew Heaney
|3,400,000
|Jonathan Lucroy
|3,350,000
|Justin Bour
|2,500,000
|il-JC Ramirez
|1,901,000
|Cam Bedrosian
|1,750,000
|Luis Garcia
|1,675,000
|Hansel Robles
|1,400,000
|Tommy La Stella
|1,350,000
|il-Nick Tropeano
|1,075,000
|Peter Bourjos
|1,000,000
|il-Shohei Ohtani
|650,000
|Brian Goodwin
|583,500
|Luke Bard
|575,000
|Kevan Smith
|572,500
|Felix Pena
|569,000
|Noe Ramirez
|569,000
|Chris Stratton
|567,500
|il-Keynan Middleton
|563,500
|Justin Anderson
|561,500
|David Fletcher
|561,500
|il-Taylor Cole
|557,500
|Ty Buttrey
|557,250
|il-Michael Hermosillo
|556,500
