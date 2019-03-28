2019 Baseball Salaries

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 salaries for the 878 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured lists, and three players on the restricted list who otherwise would have been on an active roster or injured list. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred signing bonuses and salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values (il-injured list, r-restricted list).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES Chris Davis $21,116,517 il-Mark Trumbo 13,274,428 il-Alex Cobb 12,604,933 Andrew Cashner 9,351,178 Jonathan Villar 4,825,000 Dylan Bundy 2,800,000 Mychal Givens 2,150,000 Jesus Sucre 850,000 Nate Karns 800,000 Hanser Alberto 578,000 Trey Mancini 575,500 Richard Bleier 572,500 Joey Rickard 570,000 Miguel Castro 569,000 Mike Wright 567,500 David Hess 563,500 Pedro Severino 563,500 Renato Nunez 562,000 Dwight Smith 560,100 Paul Fry 559,000 Jimmy Yacabonis 559,000 Rio Ruiz 558,500 il-Austin Wynns 558,000 Cedric Mullins 557,500 Pedro Araujo 557,000 John Means 555,500 Drew Jackson 555,000 Richie Martin 555,000 ——— BOSTON RED SOX David Price $31,000,000 J.D. Martinez 23,750,000 Rick Porcello 21,125,000 Mookie Betts 20,000,000 Nathan Eovaldi 17,000,000 Chris Sale 15,000,000 il-Dustin Pedroia 14,521,686 Xander Bogaerts 12,000,000 Jackie Bradley Jr. 8,550,000 Mitch Moreland 6,500,000 il-Steve Pearce 6,250,000 Eduardo Nunez 5,000,000 Eduardo Rodriguez 4,300,000 Brock Holt 3,575,000 Christian Vazquez 2,850,000 Tyler Thornburg 1,750,000 Matt Barnes 1,600,000 Heath Hembree 1,312,500 Brandon Workman 1,150,000 Blake Swihart 910,000 r-Steven Wright 724,462 Andrew Benintendi 717,500 Rafael Devers 614,500 Ryan Brasier 577,500 Brian Johnson 575,000 Hector Velazquez 568,500 il-Marco Hernandez 564,000 Sam Travis 558,500 Colten Brewer 557,000 ——— CHICAGO WHITE SOX Jose Abreu $17,666,667 Ivan Nova 9,166,667 Kelvin Herrera 8,500,000 Yonder Alonso 8,000,000 Alex Colome 7,325,000 Welington Castillo 7,250,000 Nate Jones 4,650,000 Yolmer Sanchez 4,625,000 Carlos Rodon 4,200,000 il-Jon Jay 4,000,000 James McCann 2,500,000 Eloy Jimenez 1,833,333 Leury Garcia 1,550,000 Tim Anderson 1,400,000 Reynaldo Lopez 580,000 Yoan Moncada 575,000 Lucas Giolito 573,000 Dylan Covey 571,000 Adam Engel 571,000 Jace Fry 569,000 Daniel Palka 567,000 Jose Rondon 560,000 Manny Banuelos 559,000 Ryan Burr 556,000 il-Ian Hamilton 556,000 Ryan Cordell 555,000 Caleb Frare 555,000 il-Michael Kopech 555,000 ——— CLEVELAND INDIANS Carlos Santana $20,333,333 Corey Kluber 17,200,000 il-Jason Kipnis 14,666,667 Trevor Bauer 13,000,000 Carlos Carrasco 9,750,000 Brad Hand 7,083,333 il-Danny Salazar 4,500,000 Jose Ramirez 4,150,000 Leonys Martin 3,000,000 Roberto Perez 2,625,000 Oliver Perez 2,500,000 Dan Otero 1,300,000 Kevin Plawecki 1,137,500 il-Francisco Lindor 1,055,000 Brad Miller 1,000,000 Hanley Ramirez 1,000,000 Neil Ramirez 1,000,000 Mike Clevinger 592,200 Tyler Naquin 574,800 Max Moroff 570,500 Jordan Luplow 564,500 Adam Cimber 563,800 il-Bradley Zimmer 561,200 Tyler Olson 560,900 Greg Allen 560,400 Jake Bauers 560,400 Shane Bieber 559,600 Jon Edwards 555,900 Eric Stamets 555,000 ——— DETROIT TIGERS Miguel Cabrera $30,000,000 Jordan Zimmermann 25,000,000 Nicholas Castellanos 9,950,000 Tyson Ross 5,750,000 Jordy Mercer 5,250,000 Shane Greene 4,000,000 il-Michael Fulmer 2,800,000 Matt Boyd 2,600,000 Matt Moore 2,500,000 Josh Harrison 2,000,000 Blaine Hardy 1,300,000 Daniel Norris 1,275,000 Gordon Beckham 700,000 Niko Goodrum 670,500 Mikie Mahtook 574,500 Buck Farmer 570,800 Joe Jimenez 569,200 Jeimer Candelario 568,800 il-Drew Verhagen 567,400 John Hicks 567,100 il-JaCoby Jones 567,100 Daniel Stumpf 566,600 Sergio Alcantara 559,100 Grayson Greiner 558,600 Christin Stewart 556,400 Spencer Turnbull 556,100 Dustin Peterson 555,100 Reed Garrett 555,000 ——— HOUSTON ASTROS Justin Verlander $28,000,000 Michael Brantley 16,000,000 Gerrit Cole 13,500,000 Josh Reddick 13,000,000 George Springer 12,000,000 Yulieski Gurriel 10,000,000 Jose Altuve 9,500,000 il-Joe Smith 8,000,000 Roberto Osuna 6,500,000 Collin McHugh 5,800,000 Robinson Chirinos 5,750,000 Carlos Correa 5,000,000 Wade Miley 4,500,000 Hector Rondon 4,500,000 Will Harris 4,225,000 il-Lance McCullers Jr. 4,100,000 Brad Peacock 3,110,000 Ryan Pressly 2,900,000 Jake Marisnick 2,212,500 Aledmys Diaz 2,000,000 Chris Devenski 1,525,000 Alex Bregman 640,500 Max Stassi 590,100 Tony Kemp 583,600 Tyler White 582,900 Josh James 566,800 Framber Valdez 566,600 r-Francis Martes 270,484 ——— KANSAS CITY ROYALS Alex Gordon $20,500,000 Ian Kennedy 16,500,000 il-Danny Duffy 15,250,000 il-Salvador Perez 11,200,000 Jorge Soler 4,666,667 Billy Hamilton 4,250,000 Chris Owings 3,000,000 Martin Maldonado 2,500,000 Jake Diekman 2,250,000 Wily Peralta 2,250,000 Brad Boxberger 2,200,000 Lucas Duda 1,250,000 Whit Merrifield 1,000,000 il-Brian Flynn 800,000 il-Jesse Hahn 800,000 Scott Barlow 650,000 Terrance Gore 650,000 Jakob Junis 578,250 Kevin McCarthy 578,250 Brad Keller 578,175 Adalberto Mondesi 576,000 Tim Hill 573,175 Hunter Dozier 567,225 Jorge Lopez 562,250 Ryan O’Hearn 557,650 Cam Gallagher 557,125 il-Trevor Oaks 555,350 Chris Ellis 555,000 Frank Schwindel 555,000 Kyle Zimmer 555,000 ——— LOS ANGELES ANGELS Albert Pujols $28,000,000 il-Justin Upton 19,700,000 Mike Trout 18,500,000 Andrelton Simmons 13,142,857 Zack Cozart 12,666,667 Matt Harvey 11,000,000 Kole Calhoun 10,500,000 Trevor Cahill 9,000,000 Cody Allen 8,500,000 Tyler Skaggs 3,700,000 il-Andrew Heaney 3,400,000 Jonathan Lucroy 3,350,000 Justin Bour 2,500,000 il-JC Ramirez 1,901,000 Cam Bedrosian 1,750,000 Luis Garcia 1,675,000 Hansel Robles 1,400,000 Tommy La Stella 1,350,000 il-Nick Tropeano 1,075,000 Peter Bourjos 1,000,000 il-Shohei Ohtani 650,000 Brian Goodwin 583,500 Luke Bard 575,000 Kevan Smith 572,500 Felix Pena 569,000 Noe Ramirez 569,000 Chris Stratton 567,500 il-Keynan Middleton 563,500 Justin Anderson 561,500 David Fletcher 561,500 il-Taylor Cole 557,500 Ty Buttrey 557,250 il-Michael Hermosillo 556,500

