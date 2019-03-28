2019 Baseball Salaries

Listen Live Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 salaries for the 878 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured lists, and three players on the restricted list who otherwise would have been on an active roster or injured list. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred signing bonuses and salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values (il-injured list, r-restricted list).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES
Chris Davis $21,116,517
il-Mark Trumbo 13,274,428
il-Alex Cobb 12,604,933
Andrew Cashner 9,351,178
Jonathan Villar 4,825,000
Dylan Bundy 2,800,000
Mychal Givens 2,150,000
Jesus Sucre 850,000
Nate Karns 800,000
Hanser Alberto 578,000
Trey Mancini 575,500
Richard Bleier 572,500
Joey Rickard 570,000
Miguel Castro 569,000
Mike Wright 567,500
David Hess 563,500
Pedro Severino 563,500
Renato Nunez 562,000
Dwight Smith 560,100
Paul Fry 559,000
Jimmy Yacabonis 559,000
Rio Ruiz 558,500
il-Austin Wynns 558,000
Cedric Mullins 557,500
Pedro Araujo 557,000
John Means 555,500
Drew Jackson 555,000
Richie Martin 555,000
———
BOSTON RED SOX
David Price $31,000,000
J.D. Martinez 23,750,000
Rick Porcello 21,125,000
Mookie Betts 20,000,000
Nathan Eovaldi 17,000,000
Chris Sale 15,000,000
il-Dustin Pedroia 14,521,686
Xander Bogaerts 12,000,000
Jackie Bradley Jr. 8,550,000
Mitch Moreland 6,500,000
il-Steve Pearce 6,250,000
Eduardo Nunez 5,000,000
Eduardo Rodriguez 4,300,000
Brock Holt 3,575,000
Christian Vazquez 2,850,000
Tyler Thornburg 1,750,000
Matt Barnes 1,600,000
Heath Hembree 1,312,500
Brandon Workman 1,150,000
Blake Swihart 910,000
r-Steven Wright 724,462
Andrew Benintendi 717,500
Rafael Devers 614,500
Ryan Brasier 577,500
Brian Johnson 575,000
Hector Velazquez 568,500
il-Marco Hernandez 564,000
Sam Travis 558,500
Colten Brewer 557,000
———
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
Jose Abreu $17,666,667
Ivan Nova 9,166,667
Kelvin Herrera 8,500,000
Yonder Alonso 8,000,000
Alex Colome 7,325,000
Welington Castillo 7,250,000
Nate Jones 4,650,000
Yolmer Sanchez 4,625,000
Carlos Rodon 4,200,000
il-Jon Jay 4,000,000
James McCann 2,500,000
Eloy Jimenez 1,833,333
Leury Garcia 1,550,000
Tim Anderson 1,400,000
Reynaldo Lopez 580,000
Yoan Moncada 575,000
Lucas Giolito 573,000
Dylan Covey 571,000
Adam Engel 571,000
Jace Fry 569,000
Daniel Palka 567,000
Jose Rondon 560,000
Manny Banuelos 559,000
Ryan Burr 556,000
il-Ian Hamilton 556,000
Ryan Cordell 555,000
Caleb Frare 555,000
il-Michael Kopech 555,000
———
CLEVELAND INDIANS
Carlos Santana $20,333,333
Corey Kluber 17,200,000
il-Jason Kipnis 14,666,667
Trevor Bauer 13,000,000
Carlos Carrasco 9,750,000
Brad Hand 7,083,333
il-Danny Salazar 4,500,000
Jose Ramirez 4,150,000
Leonys Martin 3,000,000
Roberto Perez 2,625,000
Oliver Perez 2,500,000
Dan Otero 1,300,000
Kevin Plawecki 1,137,500
il-Francisco Lindor 1,055,000
Brad Miller 1,000,000
Hanley Ramirez 1,000,000
Neil Ramirez 1,000,000
Mike Clevinger 592,200
Tyler Naquin 574,800
Max Moroff 570,500
Jordan Luplow 564,500
Adam Cimber 563,800
il-Bradley Zimmer 561,200
Tyler Olson 560,900
Greg Allen 560,400
Jake Bauers 560,400
Shane Bieber 559,600
Jon Edwards 555,900
Eric Stamets 555,000
———
DETROIT TIGERS
Miguel Cabrera $30,000,000
Jordan Zimmermann 25,000,000
Nicholas Castellanos 9,950,000
Tyson Ross 5,750,000
Jordy Mercer 5,250,000
Shane Greene 4,000,000
il-Michael Fulmer 2,800,000
Matt Boyd 2,600,000
Matt Moore 2,500,000
Josh Harrison 2,000,000
Blaine Hardy 1,300,000
Daniel Norris 1,275,000
Gordon Beckham 700,000
Niko Goodrum 670,500
Mikie Mahtook 574,500
Buck Farmer 570,800
Joe Jimenez 569,200
Jeimer Candelario 568,800
il-Drew Verhagen 567,400
John Hicks 567,100
il-JaCoby Jones 567,100
Daniel Stumpf 566,600
Sergio Alcantara 559,100
Grayson Greiner 558,600
Christin Stewart 556,400
Spencer Turnbull 556,100
Dustin Peterson 555,100
Reed Garrett 555,000
———
HOUSTON ASTROS
Justin Verlander $28,000,000
Michael Brantley 16,000,000
Gerrit Cole 13,500,000
Josh Reddick 13,000,000
George Springer 12,000,000
Yulieski Gurriel 10,000,000
Jose Altuve 9,500,000
il-Joe Smith 8,000,000
Roberto Osuna 6,500,000
Collin McHugh 5,800,000
Robinson Chirinos 5,750,000
Carlos Correa 5,000,000
Wade Miley 4,500,000
Hector Rondon 4,500,000
Will Harris 4,225,000
il-Lance McCullers Jr. 4,100,000
Brad Peacock 3,110,000
Ryan Pressly 2,900,000
Jake Marisnick 2,212,500
Aledmys Diaz 2,000,000
Chris Devenski 1,525,000
Alex Bregman 640,500
Max Stassi 590,100
Tony Kemp 583,600
Tyler White 582,900
Josh James 566,800
Framber Valdez 566,600
r-Francis Martes 270,484
———
KANSAS CITY ROYALS
Alex Gordon $20,500,000
Ian Kennedy 16,500,000
il-Danny Duffy 15,250,000
il-Salvador Perez 11,200,000
Jorge Soler 4,666,667
Billy Hamilton 4,250,000
Chris Owings 3,000,000
Martin Maldonado 2,500,000
Jake Diekman 2,250,000
Wily Peralta 2,250,000
Brad Boxberger 2,200,000
Lucas Duda 1,250,000
Whit Merrifield 1,000,000
il-Brian Flynn 800,000
il-Jesse Hahn 800,000
Scott Barlow 650,000
Terrance Gore 650,000
Jakob Junis 578,250
Kevin McCarthy 578,250
Brad Keller 578,175
Adalberto Mondesi 576,000
Tim Hill 573,175
Hunter Dozier 567,225
Jorge Lopez 562,250
Ryan O’Hearn 557,650
Cam Gallagher 557,125
il-Trevor Oaks 555,350
Chris Ellis 555,000
Frank Schwindel 555,000
Kyle Zimmer 555,000
———
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
Albert Pujols $28,000,000
il-Justin Upton 19,700,000
Mike Trout 18,500,000
Andrelton Simmons 13,142,857
Zack Cozart 12,666,667
Matt Harvey 11,000,000
Kole Calhoun 10,500,000
Trevor Cahill 9,000,000
Cody Allen 8,500,000
Tyler Skaggs 3,700,000
il-Andrew Heaney 3,400,000
Jonathan Lucroy 3,350,000
Justin Bour 2,500,000
il-JC Ramirez 1,901,000
Cam Bedrosian 1,750,000
Luis Garcia 1,675,000
Hansel Robles 1,400,000
Tommy La Stella 1,350,000
il-Nick Tropeano 1,075,000
Peter Bourjos 1,000,000
il-Shohei Ohtani 650,000
Brian Goodwin 583,500
Luke Bard 575,000
Kevan Smith 572,500
Felix Pena 569,000
Noe Ramirez 569,000
Chris Stratton 567,500
il-Keynan Middleton 563,500
Justin Anderson 561,500
David Fletcher 561,500
il-Taylor Cole 557,500
Ty Buttrey 557,250
il-Michael Hermosillo 556,500

