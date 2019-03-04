Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019 Presidents Cup Standings

March 4, 2019 11:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through March 3
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Justin Thomas 5,128
2. Dustin Johnson 4,724
3. Xander Schauffele 4,536
4. Bryson DeChambeau 4,265
5. Brooks Koepka 4,146
6. Rickie Fowler 3,632
7. Phil Mickelson 3,386
8. Matt Kuchar 3,357
9. Tony Finau 3,333
10. Gary Woodland 3,302
11. Patrick Cantlay 2,982
12. Webb Simpson 2,887
13. Charles Howell III 2,845
14. Bubba Watson 2,513
15. Patrick Reed 2,420
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 121.48
2. Cameron Smith AUS 102.06
3. Li Haotong CHN 92.98
4. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 89.47
5. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 84.84
6. Abraham Ancer MEX 75.42
7. Shugo Imahira JPN 66.18
8. Jason Day AUS 63.80
9. Adam Scott AUS 61.87
10. Si Woo Kim KOR 61.23
11. Jazz Janewattananond THA 58.83
12. Branden Grace RSA 57.90
13. Shaun Norris RSA 55.05
14. Emiliano Grillo ARG 54.63
15. Kiradech Aphibarnrat THA 53.64

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 AUSA Army Air & Missile Defense Hot...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.