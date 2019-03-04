2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through March 3 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Justin Thomas 5,128 2. Dustin Johnson 4,724 3. Xander Schauffele 4,536 4. Bryson DeChambeau 4,265 5. Brooks Koepka 4,146 6. Rickie Fowler 3,632 7. Phil Mickelson 3,386 8. Matt Kuchar 3,357 9. Tony Finau 3,333 10. Gary Woodland 3,302 11. Patrick Cantlay 2,982 12. Webb Simpson 2,887 13. Charles Howell III 2,845 14. Bubba Watson 2,513 15. Patrick Reed 2,420 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 121.48 2. Cameron Smith AUS 102.06 3. Li Haotong CHN 92.98 4. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 89.47 5. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 84.84 6. Abraham Ancer MEX 75.42 7. Shugo Imahira JPN 66.18 8. Jason Day AUS 63.80 9. Adam Scott AUS 61.87 10. Si Woo Kim KOR 61.23 11. Jazz Janewattananond THA 58.83 12. Branden Grace RSA 57.90 13. Shaun Norris RSA 55.05 14. Emiliano Grillo ARG 54.63 15. Kiradech Aphibarnrat THA 53.64

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.