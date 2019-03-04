2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through March 3
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Justin Thomas
|5,128
|2. Dustin Johnson
|4,724
|3. Xander Schauffele
|4,536
|4. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,265
|5. Brooks Koepka
|4,146
|6. Rickie Fowler
|3,632
|7. Phil Mickelson
|3,386
|8. Matt Kuchar
|3,357
|9. Tony Finau
|3,333
|10. Gary Woodland
|3,302
|11. Patrick Cantlay
|2,982
|12. Webb Simpson
|2,887
|13. Charles Howell III
|2,845
|14. Bubba Watson
|2,513
|15. Patrick Reed
|2,420
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|121.48
|2. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|102.06
|3. Li Haotong
|CHN
|92.98
|4. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|89.47
|5. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|84.84
|6. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|75.42
|7. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|66.18
|8. Jason Day
|AUS
|63.80
|9. Adam Scott
|AUS
|61.87
|10. Si Woo Kim
|KOR
|61.23
|11. Jazz Janewattananond
|THA
|58.83
|12. Branden Grace
|RSA
|57.90
|13. Shaun Norris
|RSA
|55.05
|14. Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|54.63
|15. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|THA
|53.64
