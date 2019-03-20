Listen Live Sports

2019 U.S. Soccer Schedule

March 20, 2019
 
All Times EDT
(Won 2, Lost 0)

Sunday, Jan. 27 — United States 3, Panama 0

Saturday, Feb. 2 — United States 2, Costa Rica 0

Thursday, March 21 — vs. Ecuador at Orlando, Fla., 8:08 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26 — vs. Chile at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

a-Tuesday, June 18 — vs. TBA at St. Paul, Minn.

a-Saturday, June 22 — vs. TBA at Cleveland

a-Wednesday, June 26 — vs. TBA at Kansas City, Kan.

a-CONCACAF Gold Cup

