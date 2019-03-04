Listen Live Sports

2020 Ryder Cup Points

March 4, 2019
 
At Whistling Straits
Kohler, Wis.

Guyancourt, France

Sept. 25-27, 2020
Through Feb. 24
United States
1. Dustin Johnson 872.500
2. Patrick Cantlay 130.833
3. Justin Thomas 100.500
4. Keegan Bradley 80.750
4. Tiger Woods 80.750
6. Charles Howell III 64.000
6. Patrick Reed 64.000
6. Xander Schauffele 64.000
9. Gary Woodland 57.750
10. Aaron Wise 51.875
11. Tony Finau 46.625
12. Kevin Kisner 42.500
12. Patton Kizzire 42.500
12. Brooks Koepka 42.500
12. Bubba Watson 42.500

NEXT UPDATE: March 18, The Players Championship

