2020 Ryder Cup Points

|At Whistling Straits
|Kohler, Wis.
Guyancourt, France
|Sept. 25-27, 2020
|Through Feb. 24
|United States
|1. Dustin Johnson
|872.500
|2. Patrick Cantlay
|130.833
|3. Justin Thomas
|100.500
|4. Keegan Bradley
|80.750
|4. Tiger Woods
|80.750
|6. Charles Howell III
|64.000
|6. Patrick Reed
|64.000
|6. Xander Schauffele
|64.000
|9. Gary Woodland
|57.750
|10. Aaron Wise
|51.875
|11. Tony Finau
|46.625
|12. Kevin Kisner
|42.500
|12. Patton Kizzire
|42.500
|12. Brooks Koepka
|42.500
|12. Bubba Watson
|42.500
NEXT UPDATE: March 18, The Players Championship
