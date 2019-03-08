Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

49ers sign K Jonathan Brown to 2-year deal

March 8, 2019 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed free-agent kicker Jonathan Brown to a two-year contract.

The deal to add Brown on Friday gives the 49ers a second kicker for the offseason behind Robbie Gould. San Francisco placed the franchise tag on the 36-year-old Gould, guaranteeing him nearly $5 million this season.

Brown has spent time with the Bengals, appearing in the preseason and spending time on the practice squad. He hasn’t been on the active roster during the season at any point since entering the league in 2016.

___

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.