5th ex-Wheaton football player pleads guilty in hazing case

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — The last of five former members of a Christian college football team in suburban Chicago has pleaded guilty to charges in a 2016 hazing incident.

Benjamin Pettway of Lookout Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

DuPage County Circuit Judge Brian Telander sentenced the 23-year-old ex-Wheaton College player to court supervision and ordered him to perform 50 hours of community service.

Three other former players — Samuel TeBos of Allendale, Michigan; Noah Spielman of Columbus, Ohio; and Kyler Kregel of Grand Rapids, Michigan — pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery.

Advertisement

Another former player, James Cooksey of Jacksonville, Florida, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor attempted unlawful restraint.

The players were arrested in 2017 in connection with an incident in which a teammate accused them of duct-taping him and dumping him half-naked in a park.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Pettway’s first name is Benjamin, not Richard.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.