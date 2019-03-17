76ers-Bucks, Box

PHILADELPHIA (130)

Butler 8-16 9-13 27, Harris 4-7 3-4 12, Embiid 15-31 6-7 40, B.Simmons 4-8 0-2 8, Redick 7-10 1-2 19, Ennis III 2-5 0-0 6, Scott 2-8 0-0 6, Marjanovic 1-5 2-2 4, McConnell 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 47-100 21-30 130.

MILWAUKEE (125)

Mirotic 1-7 0-0 2, Antetokounmpo 15-26 19-21 52, Lopez 4-11 3-4 14, Bledsoe 5-14 1-3 12, Middleton 8-18 0-0 19, Ilyasova 2-3 0-0 5, Wilson 5-8 0-0 13, Hill 1-2 0-0 2, Snell 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 43-95 23-28 125.

Philadelphia 31 31 27 41—130 Milwaukee 28 25 29 43—125

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 15-32 (Redick 4-4, Embiid 4-13, Butler 2-2, Ennis III 2-4, Scott 2-6, Harris 1-2, McConnell 0-1), Milwaukee 16-50 (Wilson 3-6, Antetokounmpo 3-8, Middleton 3-9, Lopez 3-9, Connaughton 2-4, Ilyasova 1-2, Bledsoe 1-4, Snell 0-1, Hill 0-1, Mirotic 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 54 (Embiid 15), Milwaukee 45 (Antetokounmpo 16). Assists_Philadelphia 26 (B.Simmons 9), Milwaukee 25 (Antetokounmpo 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 23, Milwaukee 22. A_18,148 (17,500).

