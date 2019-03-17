Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers-Bucks, Box

March 17, 2019 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHILADELPHIA (130)

Butler 8-16 9-13 27, Harris 4-7 3-4 12, Embiid 15-31 6-7 40, B.Simmons 4-8 0-2 8, Redick 7-10 1-2 19, Ennis III 2-5 0-0 6, Scott 2-8 0-0 6, Marjanovic 1-5 2-2 4, McConnell 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 47-100 21-30 130.

MILWAUKEE (125)

Mirotic 1-7 0-0 2, Antetokounmpo 15-26 19-21 52, Lopez 4-11 3-4 14, Bledsoe 5-14 1-3 12, Middleton 8-18 0-0 19, Ilyasova 2-3 0-0 5, Wilson 5-8 0-0 13, Hill 1-2 0-0 2, Snell 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 43-95 23-28 125.

Philadelphia 31 31 27 41—130
Milwaukee 28 25 29 43—125

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 15-32 (Redick 4-4, Embiid 4-13, Butler 2-2, Ennis III 2-4, Scott 2-6, Harris 1-2, McConnell 0-1), Milwaukee 16-50 (Wilson 3-6, Antetokounmpo 3-8, Middleton 3-9, Lopez 3-9, Connaughton 2-4, Ilyasova 1-2, Bledsoe 1-4, Snell 0-1, Hill 0-1, Mirotic 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 54 (Embiid 15), Milwaukee 45 (Antetokounmpo 16). Assists_Philadelphia 26 (B.Simmons 9), Milwaukee 25 (Antetokounmpo 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 23, Milwaukee 22. A_18,148 (17,500).

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.