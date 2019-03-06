76ers-Bulls, Box

PHILADELPHIA (107)

Butler 8-17 6-7 22, Harris 5-13 2-2 13, Johnson 3-4 2-4 9, B.Simmons 7-14 4-5 18, Redick 5-11 3-4 15, Ennis III 5-7 0-0 11, Scott 3-8 0-0 8, Bolden 2-6 0-0 5, McConnell 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 40-86 19-24 107.

CHICAGO (108)

Porter Jr. 6-17 1-1 15, Markkanen 4-9 3-3 11, Lopez 7-13 5-8 19, Dunn 2-6 0-0 4, LaVine 14-26 9-13 39, Felicio 0-1 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-5 2-2 4, Harrison 3-3 0-0 6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4 0-0 3, Selden 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 41-93 20-27 108.

Philadelphia 30 27 29 21—107 Chicago 30 27 25 26—108

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 8-24 (Scott 2-5, Redick 2-8, Johnson 1-2, Harris 1-2, Ennis III 1-2, Bolden 1-3, McConnell 0-1, Butler 0-1), Chicago 6-23 (Porter Jr. 2-4, LaVine 2-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Selden 1-4, Lopez 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Markkanen 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 46 (B.Simmons 11), Chicago 47 (Lopez, Porter Jr. 9). Assists_Philadelphia 22 (B.Simmons 7), Chicago 21 (Dunn, LaVine 4). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 20, Chicago 17. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_19,927 (20,917).

