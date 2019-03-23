76ers-Hawks, Box

PHILADELPHIA (127)

Butler 6-13 13-13 25, Harris 6-17 0-1 13, Embiid 7-11 11-14 27, B.Simmons 9-16 3-4 21, Redick 5-13 2-2 14, Ennis III 2-5 3-4 8, Scott 3-7 0-0 9, Marjanovic 2-5 0-0 5, McConnell 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 42-91 33-39 127.

ATLANTA (129)

Prince 8-15 3-3 23, Collins 4-10 4-4 13, Dedmon 7-11 1-2 17, Young 11-20 6-7 32, Huerter 3-7 0-0 7, Bembry 3-6 0-0 6, Len 6-13 1-1 14, Adams 2-3 0-1 5, Bazemore 1-7 1-3 3, Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, Carter 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 49-106 16-21 129.

Philadelphia 41 27 32 27—127 Atlanta 34 40 26 29—129

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 10-23 (Scott 3-6, Embiid 2-3, Redick 2-6, Marjanovic 1-1, Ennis III 1-3, Harris 1-4), Atlanta 15-47 (Young 4-9, Prince 4-10, Dedmon 2-5, Collins 1-1, Adams 1-2, Huerter 1-3, Len 1-5, Carter 1-6, Anderson 0-2, Bazemore 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 52 (Embiid 12), Atlanta 49 (Collins 9). Assists_Philadelphia 21 (B.Simmons 9), Atlanta 28 (Young 11). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 15, Atlanta 25. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second), Bembry, Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A_16,640 (18,118).

