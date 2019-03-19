Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
76ers-Hornets, Box

March 19, 2019 9:41 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (118)

Butler 8-19 6-6 23, Harris 8-17 5-6 22, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, B.Simmons 11-12 6-10 28, Redick 8-19 4-5 27, Ennis III 6-9 0-1 14, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Bolden 0-2 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-86 21-28 118.

CHARLOTTE (114)

Bridges 4-10 0-0 8, Williams 1-4 4-4 7, Biyombo 3-4 2-4 8, Walker 8-18 3-4 21, Batum 3-6 1-1 9, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-2 1-2 6, Kaminsky 5-10 4-6 14, Graham 1-5 0-0 2, Mack 0-3 0-0 0, Bacon 3-10 7-11 13, Lamb 6-11 11-12 26. Totals 36-83 33-44 114.

Philadelphia 31 31 23 33—118
Charlotte 30 29 30 25—114

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-32 (Redick 7-14, Ennis III 2-4, Butler 1-4, Harris 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Scott 0-2, Bolden 0-2), Charlotte 9-35 (Lamb 3-5, Batum 2-3, Walker 2-7, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1, Williams 1-4, Bacon 0-2, Mack 0-2, Graham 0-3, Bridges 0-4, Kaminsky 0-4). Fouled Out_Scott. Rebounds_Philadelphia 44 (Harris 11), Charlotte 46 (Lamb 11). Assists_Philadelphia 29 (Butler 9), Charlotte 16 (Walker 4). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 27, Charlotte 22. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second) 2. A_16,411 (19,077).

