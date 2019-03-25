76ers-Magic, Box

PHILADELPHIA (98)

Butler 4-10 5-5 13, Harris 5-10 5-6 15, Embiid 8-15 3-6 20, McConnell 1-4 0-0 2, Redick 2-10 3-3 8, Bolden 1-2 0-0 3, Scott 3-5 0-0 7, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Marjanovic 3-5 0-0 6, J.Simmons 2-3 4-6 8, Milton 6-8 0-0 13, Smith 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-73 20-26 98.

ORLANDO (119)

Isaac 3-5 0-0 8, Gordon 5-12 0-0 12, Vucevic 11-21 4-4 28, Augustin 2-4 0-0 4, Fournier 11-17 0-0 24, Iwundu 0-4 2-2 2, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 2, Birch 2-4 6-10 10, Carter-Williams 5-8 4-4 15, Caupain 1-2 0-0 2, Grant 2-2 0-0 5, Ross 2-6 2-3 7. Totals 45-87 18-23 119.

Philadelphia 31 29 17 21— 98 Orlando 31 26 32 30—119

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 6-23 (Smith 1-1, Bolden 1-2, Scott 1-3, Embiid 1-3, Milton 1-3, Redick 1-7, Harris 0-2, Butler 0-2), Orlando 11-29 (Isaac 2-3, Gordon 2-4, Vucevic 2-5, Fournier 2-5, Grant 1-1, Carter-Williams 1-3, Ross 1-4, Augustin 0-1, Martin 0-1, Iwundu 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 39 (Embiid 10), Orlando 44 (Vucevic 11). Assists_Philadelphia 20 (Butler 7), Orlando 28 (Fournier 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 18, Orlando 18. A_16,848 (18,846).

