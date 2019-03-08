76ers-Rockets, Box

PHILADELPHIA (91)

Butler 8-18 3-4 19, Harris 10-15 0-0 22, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, B.Simmons 6-15 3-3 15, Redick 1-11 0-0 3, Ennis III 1-5 4-4 6, Bolden 0-2 1-2 1, Scott 1-7 3-4 5, Patton 2-3 0-0 4, McConnell 5-11 3-4 13, J.Simmons 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 35-95 18-23 91.

HOUSTON (107)

Gordon 6-10 0-0 17, Tucker 1-3 0-0 3, Capela 8-12 2-5 18, Paul 2-8 0-0 4, Harden 11-22 6-7 31, Jones 1-3 0-1 2, Clark 1-1 0-0 3, Nene 2-3 0-0 4, Rivers 4-9 0-0 8, Shumpert 1-4 0-0 3, Green 5-10 2-2 14. Totals 42-85 10-15 107.

Philadelphia 21 23 21 26— 91 Houston 37 22 28 20—107

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 3-26 (Harris 2-4, Redick 1-9, Bolden 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Ennis III 0-2, Butler 0-2, Scott 0-5), Houston 13-41 (Gordon 5-9, Harden 3-11, Green 2-7, Clark 1-1, Tucker 1-3, Shumpert 1-3, Rivers 0-2, Jones 0-2, Paul 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 59 (B.Simmons, Harris, Butler 9), Houston 43 (Harden 10). Assists_Philadelphia 20 (B.Simmons 10), Houston 22 (Paul 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 17, Houston 18. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_18,055 (18,500).

