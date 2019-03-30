Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers-Timberwolves, Box

March 30, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHILADELPHIA (118)

Butler 4-17 3-3 12, Harris 9-20 4-5 25, Bolden 7-10 0-0 19, B.Simmons 8-11 4-6 20, Redick 5-10 4-5 16, Ennis III 2-6 0-2 5, Scott 4-10 0-0 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Marjanovic 3-4 0-0 6, McConnell 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 44-94 15-21 118.

MINNESOTA (109)

Wiggins 9-18 4-4 24, Saric 1-6 2-2 4, Towns 8-17 5-8 21, Jones 3-9 2-2 9, Okogie 1-5 3-4 5, Bates-Diop 3-4 0-0 8, Tolliver 3-3 1-2 10, Dieng 6-8 0-0 13, Bayless 2-11 1-1 5, Reynolds 3-5 2-2 10. Totals 39-86 20-25 109.

Philadelphia 38 30 24 26—118
Minnesota 20 35 26 28—109

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 15-31 (Bolden 5-7, Harris 3-8, Scott 2-4, Redick 2-5, McConnell 1-1, Butler 1-2, Ennis III 1-3, B.Simmons 0-1), Minnesota 11-26 (Tolliver 3-3, Bates-Diop 2-2, Reynolds 2-3, Wiggins 2-5, Dieng 1-1, Jones 1-4, Saric 0-1, Bayless 0-2, Okogie 0-2, Towns 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 55 (Butler 13), Minnesota 36 (Towns 7). Assists_Philadelphia 32 (B.Simmons 9), Minnesota 23 (Bayless 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 20, Minnesota 15. Technicals_Towns. A_18,978 (19,356).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.