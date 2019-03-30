76ers-Timberwolves, Box

PHILADELPHIA (118)

Butler 4-17 3-3 12, Harris 9-20 4-5 25, Bolden 7-10 0-0 19, B.Simmons 8-11 4-6 20, Redick 5-10 4-5 16, Ennis III 2-6 0-2 5, Scott 4-10 0-0 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Marjanovic 3-4 0-0 6, McConnell 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 44-94 15-21 118.

MINNESOTA (109)

Wiggins 9-18 4-4 24, Saric 1-6 2-2 4, Towns 8-17 5-8 21, Jones 3-9 2-2 9, Okogie 1-5 3-4 5, Bates-Diop 3-4 0-0 8, Tolliver 3-3 1-2 10, Dieng 6-8 0-0 13, Bayless 2-11 1-1 5, Reynolds 3-5 2-2 10. Totals 39-86 20-25 109.

Philadelphia 38 30 24 26—118 Minnesota 20 35 26 28—109

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 15-31 (Bolden 5-7, Harris 3-8, Scott 2-4, Redick 2-5, McConnell 1-1, Butler 1-2, Ennis III 1-3, B.Simmons 0-1), Minnesota 11-26 (Tolliver 3-3, Bates-Diop 2-2, Reynolds 2-3, Wiggins 2-5, Dieng 1-1, Jones 1-4, Saric 0-1, Bayless 0-2, Okogie 0-2, Towns 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 55 (Butler 13), Minnesota 36 (Towns 7). Assists_Philadelphia 32 (B.Simmons 9), Minnesota 23 (Bayless 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 20, Minnesota 15. Technicals_Towns. A_18,978 (19,356).

