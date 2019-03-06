Listen Live Sports

A.D. Miller stays at Oklahoma after committing to Illinois

March 6, 2019 6:26 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A.D. Miller, the Oklahoma receiver who had committed to leave for Illinois, has chosen to stay with the Sooners.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made the announcement Wednesday.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith announced in January that Miller would join the Fighting Illini as a graduate transfer. Instead, Riley expects Miller to rejoin the Sooners in the next few days.

“I give the kid a ton of credit because it’s not easy to come back,” Riley said. “At the end of the day, this is where he wanted to be. We’re thrilled to have him back. His teammates are thrilled to have him back.”

Miller had 21 receptions for 236 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons for the Sooners. Riley said Miller will have an important role going forward.

“A guy that can produce, a guy that’s been a good special teams player for us as well, coming into a position for us that’s got a lot of talent but is very thin,” Riley said. “I’m thrilled he came back, no doubt. I’m glad it worked out.”

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

