Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

|Friday
|At The Princess Mundo Imperial
|Acapulco, Mexico
|Purse: Men, $1.78 million (ATP500)
|Women, $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|Semifinals
Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-6 (0), 6-3.
Wang Yafan, China, def. Donna Vekic (3), Croatia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 6-3, 3-6, 13-11.
Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 7-6 (3).
