Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Friday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: Men, $1.78 million (ATP500) Women, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Semifinals

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. John Isner (3), United States, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (7).

Women Semifinals

Wang Yafan, China, def. Donna Vekic (3), Croatia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Sofia Kenin (5), United States, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Doubles Men Semifinals

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 6-3, 3-6, 13-11.

Women Semifinals

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Maria Sanchez, United States, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 13-11.

