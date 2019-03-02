Listen Live Sports

Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

March 2, 2019 2:42 am
 
< a min read
      
Friday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: Men, $1.78 million (ATP500)
Women, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Semifinals

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. John Isner (3), United States, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (7).

Women
Semifinals

Wang Yafan, China, def. Donna Vekic (3), Croatia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Sofia Kenin (5), United States, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Doubles
Men
Semifinals

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 6-3, 3-6, 13-11.

Women
Semifinals

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Maria Sanchez, United States, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 13-11.

