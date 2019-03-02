Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Saturday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: Men, $1.78 million (ATP500) Women, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor

Singles

Women Championship

Wang Yafan, China, def. Sofia Kenin (5), United States, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles

Women Championship

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 6-1, 6-2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.