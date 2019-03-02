Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

|Saturday
|At The Princess Mundo Imperial
|Acapulco, Mexico
|Purse: Men, $1.78 million (ATP500)
|Women, $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|Championship
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Wang Yafan, China, def. Sofia Kenin (5), United States, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 6-1, 6-2.
