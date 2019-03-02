Listen Live Sports

Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

March 2, 2019 11:43 pm
 
Saturday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: Men, $1.78 million (ATP500)
Women, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Championship

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Women
Championship

Wang Yafan, China, def. Sofia Kenin (5), United States, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles

Women
Championship

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 6-1, 6-2.

