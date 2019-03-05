Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Abilene Christian tops Stephen F. Austin 72-58

March 5, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Jaylen Franklin tallied 16 points and 10 assists to carry Abilene Christian to a 72-58 win over Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night.

Hayden Farquhar had 15 points for Abilene Christian (24-6, 13-4 Southland Conference). Jaren Lewis added 13 points and four blocks. Damien Daniels had 10 points and seven rebounds for the home team.

Shannon Bogues had 14 points for the Lumberjacks (14-15, 7-10). Kevon Harris added 14 points. Davonte Fitzgerald had 13 points.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Lumberjacks with the win. Stephen F. Austin defeated Abilene Christian 61-60 on Jan. 23. Abilene Christian finishes out the regular season against Incarnate Word at home on Saturday. Stephen F. Austin finishes out the regular season against Sam Houston State at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.