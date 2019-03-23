Listen Live Sports

Accam ends scoring drought, Union beat Crew 3-0

March 23, 2019 10:35 pm
 
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — David Accam scored two first-half goals and added a second-half assist to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Saturday night.

Accam opened the scoring in the 31st minute, ending a scoring drought that went back to July 11. He took Fafa Picault’s through ball and finished inside the far post.

Accam capitalized on a defensive miscue to make it 2-0 for the Union (1-2-1) in the 41st minute and assisted as Ilsinho capped the scoring in the 48th.

The Crew (2-1-1) were without Gyasi Zardes and Will Trapp due to U.S. national team duty.

