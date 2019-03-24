Accam scores twice, leads Union past Crew 3-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — David Accam scored two first-half goals and added a second-half assist to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Saturday night.

Accam opened the scoring in the 31st minute, ending a scoring drought that went back to July 11. He took Fafa Picault’s through ball and finished inside the far post.

Accam capitalized on a defensive miscue by the Crew (2-1-1) to make it 2-0 for the Union (1-2-1) in the 41st minute and assisted as Ilsinho capped the scoring in the 48th.

ORLANDO CITY 1, RED BULLS 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Sacha Kljestan scored against his former team to help Orlando City beat New York.

Kljestan finished Joao Moutinho’s wide cross with a low shot that slipped past goalkeeper Luis Robles in the 73rd minute.

Three minutes after Kljestan scored, New York had its best opportunity to tie as Danny Royer put a header on frame. But Carlos Ascues made a goal-line clearance to preserve the first victory of the season for the Lions (1-1-2).

The Red Bulls (1-1-1) lost Connor Lade and possibly Omir Fernandez to injuries.

FC DALLAS 2, RAPIDS 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored the go-ahead goal in the 82nd minute as FC Dallas beat Colorado.

Thomas Roberts found Zdenek Ondrasek open on the left side of the penalty area for a potential scoring opportunity. Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard denied Ondrasek’s shot but deflected it to Hollingshead who put it back in the net.

Michael Barrios gave FC Dallas (2-1-1) the lead in the first half.

Video review confirmed Tommy Smith’s goal for the Rapids (0-2-2) in the 69th minute. Kei Kamara headed the ball off the post and Smith put back the rebound.

