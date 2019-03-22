After buying Team Sky, Ineos makes change at Lausanne-Sport

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss soccer club Lausanne-Sport says it appointed CEO Bob Ratcliffe as president, days after club owner Ineos bought cycling’s Team Sky.

He is the brother of Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man who created and majority owns chemicals giant Ineos.

Lausanne-Sport says Ratcliffe takes over from David Thompson, who is still involved in the club’s Ineos-backed youth training academies in Africa.

The team is second in the second division and is preparing to move to a city-owned, 12,000-capacity new stadium.

Lausanne-Sport was relegated last year, months after being bought by Ineos, which has subsidiaries based in nearby Rolle.

The Ineos sports portfolio includes the cycling team of Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, plus a British sailing team targeting the 2021 America’s Cup.

