Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Agent: Redskins agree to terms with receiver Brian Quick

March 18, 2019 3:18 pm
 
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have agreed to terms on a contract with wide receiver Brian Quick.

His agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the move on Twitter on Monday. Quick returns to the Redskins after playing with them for parts of the past two seasons.

Quick, 29, could be counted on to replace receiver Maurice Harris, who was not tendered a qualifying offer and signed with the New England Patriots. Washington also lost slot receiver Jamison Crowder, who signed with the New York Jets.

The Redskins signed Quick as a free agent before the 2018 season. He has appeared in 17 games for them, making nine catches for 94 yards.

In seven NFL seasons with the Rams and Redskins, Quick has 114 catches for 1,593 yards and 10 touchdowns.

