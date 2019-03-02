Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Agosto scores 28 to lift LIU-Brooklyn past Bryant 81-65

March 2, 2019 8:01 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jashaun Agosto had a career-high 28 points as Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Bryant 81-65 on Saturday, ending the regular season with three straight wins.

Raiquan Clark had 17 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (15-15, 9-9 Northeast Conference). Ashtyn Bradley added 11 points. Eral Penn had 11 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

Sabastian Townes had 15 points for the Bulldogs (10-19, 7-11). Adam Grant added 13 points. Byron Hawkins had 13 points.

The Blackbirds improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Bryant 79-70 on Jan. 5. The Blackbirds claimed the No. 6 seed into the Northeast Conference Tournament, traveling to meet third-seeded Sacred Heart Wednesday. No. 8 Bryant travels to top-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) for a Wednesday quarterfinal.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

