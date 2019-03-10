|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|61
|39
|15
|6
|1
|85
|200
|165
|Bridgeport
|62
|36
|19
|5
|2
|79
|198
|188
|Hershey
|61
|33
|22
|2
|4
|72
|166
|181
|Providence
|62
|31
|22
|7
|2
|71
|188
|173
|Lehigh Valley
|61
|30
|25
|3
|3
|66
|188
|188
|WB/Scranton
|60
|28
|23
|6
|3
|65
|188
|178
|Springfield
|62
|26
|24
|7
|5
|64
|201
|200
|Hartford
|63
|26
|28
|6
|3
|61
|178
|218
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|61
|38
|18
|3
|2
|81
|206
|171
|Syracuse
|60
|37
|17
|4
|2
|80
|212
|150
|Toronto
|61
|32
|19
|6
|4
|74
|206
|197
|Belleville
|62
|30
|25
|3
|4
|67
|195
|195
|Utica
|62
|30
|25
|5
|2
|67
|192
|213
|Cleveland
|61
|29
|25
|6
|1
|65
|185
|202
|Laval
|61
|25
|26
|6
|4
|60
|162
|181
|Binghamton
|63
|24
|34
|5
|0
|53
|166
|225
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|61
|36
|18
|5
|2
|79
|202
|162
|Grand Rapids
|60
|33
|17
|6
|4
|76
|181
|167
|Iowa
|61
|31
|18
|7
|5
|74
|197
|180
|Texas
|62
|30
|25
|4
|3
|67
|195
|190
|Rockford
|61
|27
|24
|4
|6
|64
|146
|169
|Milwaukee
|63
|25
|24
|13
|1
|64
|167
|183
|Manitoba
|60
|29
|26
|3
|2
|63
|151
|178
|San Antonio
|61
|27
|28
|6
|0
|60
|163
|191
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|56
|36
|17
|2
|1
|75
|199
|146
|San Jose
|55
|31
|18
|2
|4
|68
|181
|169
|San Diego
|56
|30
|20
|3
|3
|66
|197
|185
|Colorado
|56
|30
|22
|3
|1
|64
|163
|168
|Tucson
|54
|25
|22
|5
|2
|57
|159
|164
|Stockton
|57
|25
|26
|4
|2
|56
|203
|219
|Ontario
|54
|21
|26
|5
|2
|49
|176
|215
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 4, Belleville 0
Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT
Syracuse 4, Utica 0
Toronto 3, Laval 0
Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2, SO
Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2
Providence 3, Hershey 2, SO
Rochester 5, Bridgeport 0
Springfield 3, Binghamton 2
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1
Ontario 3, Tucson 1
Colorado 1, San Diego 0
Stockton 4, Bakersfield 1
Laval 5, Utica 3
Manitoba 3, Rockford 1
Hartford 3, Springfield 2, OT
Providence 4, Hershey 3, OT
Rochester 5, Binghamton 3
WB/Scranton 4, Syracuse 3, OT
Chicago 4, Iowa 1
Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 0
Texas 6, San Antonio 4
Bakersfield 7, San Jose 1
Ontario 5, Tucson 2
Colorado 2, San Diego 0
Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 0
Hershey 5, Hartford 3
Manitoba 2, Rockford 1, OT
Rochester 6, Binghamton 1
Springfield 3, Providence 1
Bridgeport 3, Toronto 2, SO
Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1, OT
San Jose 5, Stockton 4, SO
Texas 7, San Antonio 4
Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
