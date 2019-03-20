|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|65
|42
|15
|7
|1
|92
|212
|171
|Bridgeport
|65
|37
|20
|6
|2
|82
|204
|195
|Hershey
|65
|36
|22
|3
|4
|79
|181
|190
|Providence
|65
|32
|22
|8
|3
|75
|196
|181
|WB/Scranton
|64
|30
|24
|7
|3
|70
|196
|185
|Lehigh Valley
|64
|31
|27
|3
|3
|68
|196
|200
|Springfield
|65
|27
|26
|7
|5
|66
|206
|210
|Hartford
|66
|28
|29
|6
|3
|65
|189
|227
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|65
|41
|18
|4
|2
|88
|227
|160
|Rochester
|64
|39
|20
|3
|2
|83
|211
|178
|Toronto
|66
|35
|21
|6
|4
|80
|223
|213
|Belleville
|66
|33
|25
|3
|5
|74
|211
|207
|Cleveland
|64
|30
|26
|7
|1
|68
|191
|209
|Utica
|66
|30
|28
|6
|2
|68
|197
|226
|Laval
|65
|27
|27
|6
|5
|65
|175
|195
|Binghamton
|65
|24
|35
|6
|0
|54
|170
|233
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|64
|37
|19
|5
|3
|82
|211
|169
|Grand Rapids
|64
|35
|19
|6
|4
|80
|191
|179
|Iowa
|64
|33
|19
|7
|5
|78
|209
|189
|Rockford
|65
|31
|24
|4
|6
|72
|156
|175
|Texas
|66
|32
|27
|4
|3
|71
|210
|203
|Manitoba
|64
|31
|27
|4
|2
|68
|164
|193
|Milwaukee
|65
|26
|24
|13
|2
|67
|171
|187
|San Antonio
|65
|27
|31
|6
|1
|61
|170
|209
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|58
|37
|17
|3
|1
|78
|210
|151
|San Diego
|59
|32
|20
|4
|3
|71
|209
|194
|San Jose
|57
|32
|19
|2
|4
|70
|192
|172
|Colorado
|60
|33
|23
|3
|1
|70
|174
|182
|Tucson
|57
|28
|22
|5
|2
|63
|172
|169
|Stockton
|59
|25
|28
|4
|2
|56
|206
|227
|Ontario
|57
|21
|28
|6
|2
|50
|179
|230
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Hershey 1, WB/Scranton 0, OT
Syracuse 2, Charlotte 1, OT
Grand Rapids 2, San Antonio 1, SO
Manitoba 4, San Diego 3, OT
Tucson 5, Iowa 2
Belleville 3, Utica 1
Charlotte 4, Syracuse 2
Toronto 2, Bridgeport 1, OT
Laval 3, Providence 2, SO
Rockford 2, Chicago 1, SO
Texas 6, Grand Rapids 3
Iowa at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
