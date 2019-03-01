|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|58
|37
|14
|6
|1
|81
|186
|161
|Bridgeport
|58
|33
|18
|5
|2
|73
|188
|179
|Hershey
|57
|32
|21
|1
|3
|68
|155
|167
|Providence
|56
|28
|20
|7
|1
|64
|172
|157
|Lehigh Valley
|56
|27
|23
|3
|3
|60
|178
|177
|WB/Scranton
|55
|26
|22
|5
|2
|59
|176
|164
|Springfield
|57
|23
|23
|6
|5
|57
|187
|187
|Hartford
|59
|23
|27
|6
|3
|55
|165
|206
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|55
|34
|16
|3
|2
|73
|193
|137
|Rochester
|56
|34
|17
|3
|2
|73
|184
|160
|Toronto
|57
|29
|19
|6
|3
|67
|194
|189
|Utica
|58
|30
|21
|5
|2
|67
|185
|196
|Belleville
|59
|29
|23
|3
|4
|65
|190
|189
|Cleveland
|57
|26
|24
|6
|1
|59
|173
|197
|Laval
|57
|24
|24
|5
|4
|57
|153
|167
|Binghamton
|59
|24
|30
|5
|0
|53
|159
|203
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|55
|32
|17
|5
|1
|70
|187
|152
|Grand Rapids
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|165
|156
|Iowa
|56
|28
|17
|6
|5
|67
|182
|164
|Rockford
|58
|26
|23
|3
|6
|61
|139
|160
|Texas
|56
|27
|23
|3
|3
|60
|173
|167
|Manitoba
|57
|27
|25
|3
|2
|59
|146
|172
|Milwaukee
|57
|23
|22
|11
|1
|58
|152
|164
|San Antonio
|56
|25
|26
|5
|0
|55
|146
|170
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|51
|33
|15
|2
|1
|69
|178
|134
|San Jose
|50
|30
|14
|2
|4
|66
|165
|137
|San Diego
|51
|29
|16
|3
|3
|64
|187
|170
|Tucson
|50
|25
|19
|4
|2
|56
|153
|151
|Colorado
|52
|26
|22
|3
|1
|56
|155
|165
|Stockton
|52
|22
|25
|4
|1
|49
|183
|203
|Ontario
|49
|17
|25
|5
|2
|41
|151
|199
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Hershey 4, Hartford 1
Rochester 3, Utica 1
Texas 4, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 6, San Antonio 0
Laval 5, Cleveland 4
Charlotte 4, Binghamton 2
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica 3, Hershey 2, OT
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.
