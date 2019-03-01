All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 58 37 14 6 1 81 186 161 Bridgeport 58 33 18 5 2 73 188 179 Hershey 57 32 21 1 3 68 155 167 Providence 56 28 20 7 1 64 172 157 Lehigh Valley 56 27 23 3 3 60 178 177 WB/Scranton 55 26 22 5 2 59 176 164 Springfield 57 23 23 6 5 57 187 187 Hartford 59 23 27 6 3 55 165 206 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 55 34 16 3 2 73 193 137 Rochester 56 34 17 3 2 73 184 160 Toronto 57 29 19 6 3 67 194 189 Utica 58 30 21 5 2 67 185 196 Belleville 59 29 23 3 4 65 190 189 Cleveland 58 27 24 6 1 61 177 198 Laval 58 24 25 5 4 57 154 171 Binghamton 59 24 30 5 0 53 159 203 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 55 32 17 5 1 70 187 152 Grand Rapids 56 31 17 4 4 70 165 156 Iowa 56 28 17 6 5 67 182 164 Rockford 58 26 23 3 6 61 139 160 Texas 56 27 23 3 3 60 173 167 Manitoba 57 27 25 3 2 59 146 172 Milwaukee 57 23 22 11 1 58 152 164 San Antonio 56 25 26 5 0 55 146 170 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 51 33 15 2 1 69 178 134 San Jose 50 30 14 2 4 66 165 137 San Diego 51 29 16 3 3 64 187 170 Tucson 50 25 19 4 2 56 153 151 Colorado 52 26 22 3 1 56 155 165 Stockton 52 22 25 4 1 49 183 203 Ontario 49 17 25 5 2 41 151 199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey 4, Hartford 1

Rochester 3, Utica 1

Advertisement

Texas 4, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 6, San Antonio 0

Thursday’s Games

Laval 5, Cleveland 4

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Binghamton 2

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Manitoba 3, Belleville 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Utica 3, Hershey 2, OT

Springfield 5, Hartford 1

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.