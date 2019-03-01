|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|58
|37
|14
|6
|1
|81
|186
|161
|Bridgeport
|58
|33
|18
|5
|2
|73
|188
|179
|Hershey
|57
|32
|21
|1
|3
|68
|155
|167
|Providence
|57
|28
|20
|7
|2
|65
|173
|159
|WB/Scranton
|56
|27
|22
|5
|2
|61
|178
|165
|Lehigh Valley
|56
|27
|23
|3
|3
|60
|178
|177
|Springfield
|57
|23
|23
|6
|5
|57
|187
|187
|Hartford
|59
|23
|27
|6
|3
|55
|165
|206
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|55
|34
|16
|3
|2
|73
|193
|137
|Rochester
|56
|34
|17
|3
|2
|73
|184
|160
|Toronto
|57
|29
|19
|6
|3
|67
|194
|189
|Utica
|58
|30
|21
|5
|2
|67
|185
|196
|Belleville
|59
|29
|23
|3
|4
|65
|190
|189
|Cleveland
|58
|27
|24
|6
|1
|61
|177
|198
|Laval
|58
|24
|25
|5
|4
|57
|154
|171
|Binghamton
|59
|24
|30
|5
|0
|53
|159
|203
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|56
|33
|17
|5
|1
|72
|189
|153
|Grand Rapids
|57
|31
|17
|5
|4
|71
|169
|161
|Iowa
|56
|28
|17
|6
|5
|67
|182
|164
|Rockford
|59
|27
|23
|3
|6
|63
|144
|164
|Texas
|57
|27
|23
|4
|3
|61
|174
|169
|Milwaukee
|58
|24
|22
|11
|1
|60
|155
|166
|Manitoba
|57
|27
|25
|3
|2
|59
|146
|172
|San Antonio
|57
|25
|26
|6
|0
|56
|148
|173
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|51
|33
|15
|2
|1
|69
|178
|134
|San Jose
|50
|30
|14
|2
|4
|66
|165
|137
|San Diego
|51
|29
|16
|3
|3
|64
|187
|170
|Tucson
|50
|25
|19
|4
|2
|56
|153
|151
|Colorado
|52
|26
|22
|3
|1
|56
|155
|165
|Stockton
|52
|22
|25
|4
|1
|49
|183
|203
|Ontario
|49
|17
|25
|5
|2
|41
|151
|199
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Hershey 4, Hartford 1
Rochester 3, Utica 1
Texas 4, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 6, San Antonio 0
Laval 5, Cleveland 4
Charlotte 4, Binghamton 2
Cleveland 4, Laval 1
Manitoba 3, Belleville 2, OT
Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 0
Utica 3, Hershey 2, OT
Springfield 5, Hartford 1
WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1, SO
Chicago 2, Texas 1, OT
Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 4, OT
Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.
