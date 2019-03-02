All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 58 37 14 6 1 81 186 161 Bridgeport 58 33 18 5 2 73 188 179 Hershey 57 32 21 1 3 68 155 167 Providence 57 28 20 7 2 65 173 159 WB/Scranton 56 27 22 5 2 61 178 165 Lehigh Valley 56 27 23 3 3 60 178 177 Springfield 57 23 23 6 5 57 187 187 Hartford 59 23 27 6 3 55 165 206 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 55 34 16 3 2 73 193 137 Rochester 56 34 17 3 2 73 184 160 Toronto 57 29 19 6 3 67 194 189 Utica 58 30 21 5 2 67 185 196 Belleville 59 29 23 3 4 65 190 189 Cleveland 58 27 24 6 1 61 177 198 Laval 58 24 25 5 4 57 154 171 Binghamton 59 24 30 5 0 53 159 203 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 56 33 17 5 1 72 189 153 Grand Rapids 57 31 17 5 4 71 169 161 Iowa 56 28 17 6 5 67 182 164 Rockford 59 27 23 3 6 63 144 164 Texas 57 27 23 4 3 61 174 169 Milwaukee 58 24 22 11 1 60 155 166 Manitoba 57 27 25 3 2 59 146 172 San Antonio 57 25 26 6 0 56 148 173 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 51 33 15 2 1 69 178 134 San Jose 50 30 14 2 4 66 165 137 San Diego 52 29 17 3 3 64 189 175 Tucson 50 25 19 4 2 56 153 151 Colorado 52 26 22 3 1 56 155 165 Stockton 53 23 25 4 1 51 188 205 Ontario 49 17 25 5 2 41 151 199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Laval 5, Cleveland 4

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Binghamton 2

Cleveland 4, Laval 1

Manitoba 3, Belleville 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Utica 3, Hershey 2, OT

Springfield 5, Hartford 1

WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1, SO

Chicago 2, Texas 1, OT

Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 4, OT

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

