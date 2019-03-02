Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

March 2, 2019 12:44 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 58 37 14 6 1 81 186 161
Bridgeport 58 33 18 5 2 73 188 179
Hershey 57 32 21 1 3 68 155 167
Providence 57 28 20 7 2 65 173 159
WB/Scranton 56 27 22 5 2 61 178 165
Lehigh Valley 56 27 23 3 3 60 178 177
Springfield 57 23 23 6 5 57 187 187
Hartford 59 23 27 6 3 55 165 206
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 55 34 16 3 2 73 193 137
Rochester 56 34 17 3 2 73 184 160
Toronto 57 29 19 6 3 67 194 189
Utica 58 30 21 5 2 67 185 196
Belleville 59 29 23 3 4 65 190 189
Cleveland 58 27 24 6 1 61 177 198
Laval 58 24 25 5 4 57 154 171
Binghamton 59 24 30 5 0 53 159 203
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 56 33 17 5 1 72 189 153
Grand Rapids 57 31 17 5 4 71 169 161
Iowa 56 28 17 6 5 67 182 164
Rockford 59 27 23 3 6 63 144 164
Texas 57 27 23 4 3 61 174 169
Milwaukee 58 24 22 11 1 60 155 166
Manitoba 57 27 25 3 2 59 146 172
San Antonio 57 25 26 6 0 56 148 173
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 51 33 15 2 1 69 178 134
San Jose 50 30 14 2 4 66 165 137
San Diego 52 29 17 3 3 64 189 175
Tucson 50 25 19 4 2 56 153 151
Colorado 52 26 22 3 1 56 155 165
Stockton 53 23 25 4 1 51 188 205
Ontario 49 17 25 5 2 41 151 199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Laval 5, Cleveland 4

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Binghamton 2

Cleveland 4, Laval 1

Manitoba 3, Belleville 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Utica 3, Hershey 2, OT

Springfield 5, Hartford 1

WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1, SO

Chicago 2, Texas 1, OT

Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 4, OT

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

